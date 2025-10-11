Sunday, October 12, 2025
Konkan Yuva announces Inaugural ‘Yuva Olympics 2025’

Mangaluru

Konkan Yuva, the youth wing of the Konkani Catholic community affiliated with St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Dubai, is set to host its first-ever Yuva Olympics 2025, a landmark one-day sports festival designed to combine community bonding, cultural pride, and healthy competition. The event will take place on Sunday, November 9, at Springdales School, Al Quoz, from 8 am to 7 pm. Interested teams must complete registration by October 12 to secure participation.

The festival will feature a variety of sporting events, including track races ranging from 100m to 1500m, field events such as long jump and shot put, and special team challenges like a seven-member tug-of-war. Additionally, a signature CrossFit obstacle race will test individual strength and agility. Teams must comprise at least 16 members and will compete across three age categories: 18–28 years, 29–38 years, and 39 years and above.

The opening ceremony will feature a grand brass band procession and a march past of all participating teams, setting a festive tone for the day. Beyond sports, attendees can enjoy food stalls, live DJ performances, and interactive spot games. The day will conclude with the crowning of the first Yuva Olympics Champions.

Since its inception in 2005, Konkan Yuva has been a vibrant hub for Konkani youth in the UAE, promoting spiritual, cultural, and personal growth. The Yuva Olympics 2025 aims not only to foster friendly competition but also to strengthen community ties, celebrate heritage, and encourage youth to embrace teamwork and sportsmanship. For registration and more details, contact Jovita Rebello (+971 56 267 7124), Sushmita Sequeira (+971 52 639 4203), or Prajwal Lopes (+971 54 466 6292).

