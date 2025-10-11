Saturday, October 11, 2025
HomeBusinessIndia’s Silver ETFs surge amid festive demand
Business

India’s Silver ETFs surge amid festive demand

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
0
29


New Delhi

India’s silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are trading at unusually high premiums over global prices due to strong festive demand and tight global supply, according to a report by Axis Mutual Fund. The report said heavy buying of silver in India has driven prices up as jewellers and investors rush to secure supplies ahead of the festive season.

Global investment in silver ETFs rose sharply in the first half of 2025, adding around 95 million ounces — more than all of last year’s inflows. This brought total global ETF holdings to nearly 1.13 billion ounces, worth over $40 billion.

Axis Mutual Fund said silver supply from mining has only increased slightly and may reach its peak by 2026. At the same time, demand continues to rise, powered by the growth of solar energy, electric vehicles, electronics, 5G networks, and semiconductors. Purchases by Saudi Arabia’s central bank have also boosted interest among other central banks.

In India, festive buying has been strong, with imports of silver doubling in September compared to last year. ETFs are now trading at premiums between 5 and 12 percent over global prices, including taxes. Normally, such price gaps are reduced through arbitrage, but limited physical silver has kept premiums high.

Axis Mutual Fund cautioned that once supply improves, ETF values could correct in the short term. However, it noted that silver remains a valuable long-term investment and a hedge against uncertainty for investors taking a multi-year view.

Previous article
Gujarat trade meet generates ₹500 cr biz enquiries
Next article
ED arrests Reliance Power CFO in bank fraud case
Cityhilights
Cityhilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.