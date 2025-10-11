Gujarat trade meet generates ₹500 cr biz enquiries

The event strengthened global supply chains and highlighted Gujarat’s leadership in exports and manufacturing

SC Ralhan, FIEO president



An international buyer-seller meet in Gujarat has generated export enquiries worth over ₹500 crore and resulted in more than 350 memoranda of understanding (MoUs), the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) announced on Saturday. The two-day event was part of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference and took place at Ganpat University.

Organised by FIEO under the World Bank’s RAMP Project, in collaboration with the MSME Department and iNDEXTb, the meet received an enthusiastic response from business participants. Over 2,200 structured B2B meetings were held between 40 international buyers from 17 countries and more than 850 Indian exporters from Gujarat.

Key sectors featured at the event included textiles, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, agro and food processing, and engineering goods. Senior officials from both the central and state governments visited the venue and praised FIEO’s efforts to connect small and medium enterprises with global buyers.

FIEO President SC Ralhan said the event strengthened global supply chains and highlighted Gujarat’s leadership in exports and manufacturing. He added that such platforms help build lasting trade partnerships while enhancing India’s global competitiveness.

The meet also reflected FIEO’s ongoing commitment to promote collaboration, innovation, and inclusivity under national initiatives such as ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Local Goes Global’.

FIEO also welcomed the government’s recent move to extend the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) scheme until March 2026, ensuring continued support for exporters from SEZs, EOUs, and the domestic tariff area.