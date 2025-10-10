Govt to provide ₹44.40 cr worth of free wheat seeds to farmers

Punjab Farmers to Receive Free Wheat Seeds Worth ₹44.40 Crore from Central Government

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central Government has announced the distribution of free wheat seeds worth ₹44.40 crore to farmers in Punjab, state BJP General Secretary Anil Sarin said on Friday. The initiative aims to support farmers preparing for the upcoming rabi season after facing extensive crop losses due to recent floods.

Speaking about the program, Sarin noted that under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY), small and marginal farmers owning less than five acres of land will receive Punjab Agricultural University (PAU)-recommended certified wheat seeds free of cost. He described the move as a timely lifeline for flood-affected farming families across the state.

Sarin emphasized that Prime Minister Modi’s assistance demonstrates the Centre’s commitment to supporting farmers during critical times. He stated that this comprehensive relief package, coupled with measures such as increased Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for crops, regular Kisan Samman Nidhi transfers, and continuous coordination with state authorities, ensures that farmers’ interests are safeguarded.

Expressing gratitude to the Prime Minister and the Central Government, Sarin said, While the Punjab government failed to protect farmers during the floods, it is the Modi government that has once again come forward as their true guardian. This assistance has restored hope among lakhs of affected farming families.

The initiative is expected to provide much-needed relief to small and marginal farmers, promote agricultural recovery, and strengthen the rabi sowing season in flood-affected areas. The Central Government and state authorities have urged farmers to collect the certified wheat seeds from designated distribution centres and utilize them to maximize crop yield for the upcoming season.