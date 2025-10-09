Russia targeting energy, rail to destabilize Ukraine: Zelenskyy

Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday accused Russia of deliberately trying to sow chaos in Ukraine by intensifying strikes on the country’s energy grid and railway network. His remarks, shared with journalists including AFP after an embargoed briefing in Kyiv, followed weeks of escalating Russian aerial attacks on infrastructure that are putting renewed pressure on Ukraine ahead of winter.

Russia’s task is to create chaos and apply psychological pressure on the population through strikes on energy facilities and railways, Zelenskyy said. He pointed out that gas systems were already under heavy pressure from attacks, warning that further damage could force Ukraine to increase imports. The president added that Moscow’s actions were reminiscent of the bombing campaigns of 2022, 2023, and 2024, when millions of Ukrainians endured prolonged blackouts and freezing winter conditions.

Zelenskyy also underscored Ukraine’s counteroffensive efforts inside Russia, saying a growing campaign of drones and missiles was achieving results. According to him, Ukrainian strikes had destroyed up to 20 percent of Russia’s gasoline supply, a disruption that has pushed fuel prices higher across the border. He claimed evidence showed Moscow had been forced to step up imports from China and Belarus to make up for the shortfall.

Ukraine has also hit Russian power stations, including a strike on a facility in the Belgorod border region that caused blackouts. With both countries escalating attacks on each other’s infrastructure, Zelenskyy warned that the months ahead could bring severe energy and transportation disruptions, further testing Ukraine’s resilience as the war grinds on.