Karnataka floods, Rs 1,000cr damage assessed, state seeks additional aid from centre

KALABURAGI

The state government has assessed preliminary damage of up to Rs 1,000 crore in flood-hit districts of Kalaburagi, Bidar, Raichur, Yadgir, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Gadag and Belagavi. On a day when chief minister Siddaramaiah took stock of the floods in the Kalyana Karnataka region through an aerial survey, the situation continued to be grim with water from the Bhima river flowing unabated due to heavy release of water by Maharashtra into the Krishna basin.

Soon after the region’s aerial inspection, Siddaramaiah and his cabinet ministers resolved to seek additional assistance from the Centre. At the meeting, it was also resolved that, similar to how Maharashtra sought central relief of Rs 2,200 crore, Karnataka will seek similar immediate assistance from the central government on a proportionate basis. Siddaramaiah announced an additional compensation of Rs 8,500 per hectare for all those whose land has been inundated due to floods in the affected districts. The Chief Minister said the entire compensation package was estimated to be around Rs 2,000 crore.

With the additional compensation, farmers will get Rs 8,500 + Rs 8,500 per hectare for rainfed land, Rs 17,000 + Rs 8,500 for irrigated land, and Rs 22,500 + Rs 8,500 for perennial crops, the Chief Minister added. Siddaramaiah said as many as 52 people have died in rainfall-related incidents this monsoon season. Of this, 15 people have died in house and wall collapse incidents and 23 washed away. The government has released compensation to the families of all victims. At least 422 livestock and cattle have died due to rain in the state. Siddaramaiah said 547 houses had been damaged and that government has released Rs 1.2 lakh as compensation and an alternative site for a house. Overall, the government has given Rs 23 crore for housing damages.