Truth and honesty are the lifeblood of this country: MLA Channabasappa

Shivamogga

Mahatma Gandhi’s truth, non-violence and Lal Bahadur Shastri’s unparalleled patriotism, loyalty and honesty, who acted as he said, are the lifeblood of this country’s great heritage, said MLA SN Channabasappa.

He was speaking while inaugurating the 156th Gandhi Jayanti programme on Thursday.

Mahatma Gandhi is the greatest man the world has ever seen. Mahatma Gandhi is a great man who became a role model for all countries of the world. He said that he was born as an ordinary person and later grew up to be a leader admired by the world.

Mahatma Gandhi not only preached truth and religion throughout his life but also saw the beautiful dream of Ramrajya. Gandhi always wanted my country to be united, integrated and united. He remembered that he had adopted the noble wish of truth and victory and remained a great man without becoming a politician.

While Gandhi advocated truth, Lal Bahadur Shastri led a life of integrity. He gave top priority to the farmers. He said that by raising the slogan of Jai Jawan Jai Kisan, he stood up for the farmers of this country.

D Manjunath, President of the District Kannada Sahitya Parishad said that Mahatma Gandhi lived a life of pain every step of the way. During the freedom struggle, everyone took the path of revolution, but Gandhi became a role model for freedom fighters by creating a non-violent struggle, he said.

MLC DS Arun said, the birth anniversary of such great people increases our knowledge. It creates awareness of history. The thoughts of Lal Bahadur Shastri and Gandhi should be instilled in the younger generation, he said.

MLC Balkish Banu, District Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Hemanth, Additional Deputy Commissioner V Abhishek, Superintendent of Police Mithun Kumar, Information Officer R Maruti, were present.