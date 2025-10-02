Ajay Devgn’s NY Cinemas renamed Devgn Cinex—reasons explained

On the occasion of Navami, Ajay Devgn partnered with Vishwa Samudra Group to unveil Devgn Cinex, the new identity of NY Cinemas, at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja in Juhu. This rebranding marks a significant milestone for cinema in India.

At the launch, Ajay Devgn expressed, Durga Puja symbolizes tradition, togetherness, and joy—much like cinema, which unites people through stories. Announcing this new chapter on such a meaningful day feels perfect. With Devgn Cinex, we aim to bring cinematic magic across India through state-of-the-art formats that capture every emotion and moment on the big screen.

He explained the reason behind the rebranding: Watching films on the big screen has a unique magic that inspired me to start my own theatre chain. What began as NY Cinemas is now Devgn Cinex as we plan to expand nationwide and introduce new formats for immersive entertainment. My goal is for filmmaking to thrive and cinema halls to keep delivering that magic.

The event commenced with Durga Puja celebrations, followed by the reveal of the Devgn Cinex logo amid cheers, music, and lights. The group committed to enhancing the movie-going experience with upgraded theatres, advanced digital technology, and nationwide growth.

Shivdutt Das, Group Managing Director of Vishwa Samudra Group, said, Devgn Cinex is more than a name—it’s a vision to transform cinema into spaces of innovation, comfort, and culture. We’re dedicated to scaling this brand across India.

Devgn Cinex announced plans for premium formats and cutting-edge digital tools, including AI, apps, and loyalty programs to enhance customer engagement. The focus is on expanding in metros, tier-1 cities, and especially South India.

Satish Kottakota, CEO of NY Cinemas, stated, We’re excited to grow with new screens nationwide, prioritizing metros and South India, where the love for cinema is immense.

The ceremony was also attended by actress Kajol and Mrs. Sonam Shivdutt as special guests.