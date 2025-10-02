Friday, October 3, 2025
‘Akhanda 2: Thandavam’ starring Balakrishna releases December 5

Director Boyapati Sreenu’s much-awaited action entertainer Akhanda 2: Thaandavam, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, is now officially set for release on December 5, as confirmed by the makers on Thursday. Known for delivering mass blockbusters, Boyapati is currently wrapping up the post-production of this high-octane sequel, which promises to be even more intense and grander than its predecessor.

Backed by producers Raam Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under the 14 Reels Plus banner, and presented by M Tejaswini Nandamuri, the film has been made on a lavish scale. The recently released teaser sparked a tremendous buzz online, with fans celebrating Balakrishna’s powerful return. Riding on the teaser’s viral success, the makers have now locked in the December release date, building anticipation for what is expected to be a visually stunning cinematic spectacle.

The film’s release poster reveals Balakrishna in a fierce new look — with long hair, a rugged beard, and adorned in saffron and brown robes, sacred beads, and jewelry. He’s seen holding an intricately designed trident, with a snowy, divine backdrop that enhances the spiritual and mythical aura of the character. His commanding stance hints at the epic scale of the story.

Music for the film is composed by S Thaman, whose intense background score is set to amplify the film’s action-packed sequences and emotional beats. The film stars Samyuktha as the female lead, Aadhi Pinisetty in a powerful supporting role, and Harshali Malhotra in a pivotal character. Key technical roles are handled by C. Ramprasad and Santoshh D Detake (cinematography), Tammiraju (editing), and AS Prakash (art direction), promising a high-quality visual and emotional experience for fans.

