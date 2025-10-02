First look poster of Nayanthara’s ‘Mookuthi Amman 2’ unveiled

The makers of director Sundar C’s upcoming devotional thriller Mookuthi Amman 2, starring Nayanthara in the lead role, released the film’s first look poster on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadasami. Production house Vels Film International shared the poster on their X timeline, writing, Let her Divine Grace Prevail. A SundarC Visual Spectacle. Here’s the First Appearance of MookuthiAmman2.

The poster features Nayanthara as Goddess Mookuthi Amman, seated on the temple steps leading to the sanctum sanctorum, sparking huge excitement among fans since the announcement. Producer Ishari K Ganesh had previously revealed that Nayanthara fasted for a month to prepare for the role, just as she did for the first installment.

At the film’s launch pooja in March, Ganesh said, Nayanthara madam has been fasting for almost a month now. She also fasted for a month before playing Amman in Mookuthi Amman part 1. She is very excited about this character and the story.

Ganesh recalled how, five years ago, when actor R J Balaji approached him about making the first Mookuthi Amman film, he immediately agreed, as the deity is their family’s goddess. When casting the titular role, the only choice was Nayanthara. We approached her, and she readily agreed. The film met audience expectations, he said.

Wanting to create a pan-Indian film about Goddess Mookuthi Amman, Ganesh decided to make a second installment and chose Sundar C, known as the Franchise King, to direct it.

Sundar C also announced the cast, which includes Regina Cassandra, Kannada actor Duniya Vijay, Yogi Babu, Singam Puli, Gopi Amarnath, Abhinaya, Iniya, Mynaa Nandini, Swaminathan, and Ajay Ghosh. The music will be composed by actor and music director Hip Hop Tamizha.