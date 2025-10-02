‘Vilaayath Buddha’ teaser out; Prithviraj stars as ‘Double Mohan’

The makers of director Jayan Nambiar’s eagerly awaited action entertainer Vilaayath Buddha released an engaging teaser on Thursday, introducing Prithviraj as the character ‘Double Mohan.’ Prithviraj shared the teaser across his social media platforms, wishing fans Happy Vijayadashami and posting links in multiple languages.

The teaser opens with two police officers discussing ‘Double,’ whose real name is Mohan. One cop reveals that Double is the key figure in sandalwood smuggling, referring to him as Kutty Veerappan (Little Veerappan) due to his significant influence in the illegal trade.

Prithviraj’s character is portrayed as cheeky, fearless, and ready to challenge the cops. When a cop confronts him, comparing him to the infamous smuggler Pushpa, Double Mohan replies sarcastically, Oh, he is international. I am just local. The teaser also hints at a romantic subplot, showing Mohan’s supportive sweetheart standing by his side.

The teaser concludes with powerful figures telling Mohan he hasn’t reached their level yet, to which Mohan confidently responds that he has endured enough challenges to be taken seriously.

Produced by Sandip Senan and A V Anoop, the film is penned by G R Indugopan and Rajesh Pinnadan, sparking excitement among fans and cinephiles.

On the technical side, cinematography is handled by Arvind S Kashyap and Renadive, with music composed by Jakes Bejoy. Sreejith Sarang is the editor, Jithu Sebastian serves as the art director, and stunt choreography is by Rajasekhar, Kalai Kingson, Supreme Sundar, and Mahesh Mathew.