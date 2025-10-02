‘Patriot’ Teaser Released: Mammootty, Mohanlal Thrilling Thriller

The makers of director Mahesh Narayanan’s highly anticipated action thriller Patriot, starring Malayalam superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal, released an exciting teaser on Thursday, thrilling fans and film lovers alike. Mohanlal shared the teaser link on his X timeline with the caption, PATRIOT official teaser.

Alongside the legendary duo, the film boasts a stellar cast including Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, and Revathy. The teaser opens with a voiceover stating, I remember there was a time when this nation was controlled by the two of them. Together. Over these years, what they earned wasn’t just followers. Faith. Trust.

The teaser then presents intense, gripping scenes accompanied by Mammootty’s voice saying, They are going to bring social score to people. Mohanlal, portraying an army general, boldly challenges, There are three of us. Do you think you can stop us?

Viewers learn about a program called Periscope, with Kunchacko Boban playing a character named Daniel. Nayanthara questions, This program which is part of the student laptop scheme. Is that similar to Periscope? A mysterious voice asks, Is this program watching them secretly? The teaser concludes with Mammootty urging someone to finish the phrase, Great Indian traitor… or Patriot.

The teaser suggests the film centers on socially conscious individuals fighting against an unlawful government surveillance initiative. Since its announcement, Patriot has generated huge expectations.

Notably, Mammootty returned to shooting after an eight-month hiatus due to health issues. Director Narayanan confirmed that around 60% of filming is complete, but production faced delays due to the actor’s treatment in Chennai. Originally slated for release this month, the film’s launch will likely be postponed.