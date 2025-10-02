Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Review: Worst Film Ever

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is less a film and more a brutal exercise in cinematic punishment. Clocking in at three hours, it drags viewers through an endless pit of dullness where logic, storytelling, and artistry are completely absent. This film plunges far below any baseline expectations for bad movies, setting new lows in every possible way.

Touted as a modern love story, it’s really a jumble of tired clichés haphazardly stitched together without purpose or coherence. Scenes lack meaning, emotions ring hollow, and the plot is so empty that even an amateur college project would seem superior. The movie feels like a chaotic mess of discarded social media clips masquerading as a script. By the midpoint, viewers stop wondering what will happen next and instead beg for escape or mercy.

Performances only add to the disappointment. Varun Dhawan vacillates awkwardly between imitation and forced comedy, never creating a genuine character. Janhvi Kapoor appears detached, more focused on her wardrobe than emotional depth, and their lack of chemistry is painfully obvious. The supporting cast is wasted—Rohit Saraf gets minimal impact, Sanya Malhotra shines briefly but is underused, and Manish Paul’s humor falls flat.

Comedy and music offer no relief; jokes are cringe-worthy and songs completely forgettable. Nothing entertains or engages, leaving audiences wanting an exit. The film’s attempts at romance fail miserably due to zero chemistry between leads.

Ultimately, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari insults viewers’ intelligence and patience. It’s not just a bad film—it’s a cinematic crime, devoid of story, heart, originality, or effort. The only appropriate rating is half a star, simply because zero stars aren’t an option. Avoid it at all costs if you value your sanity.