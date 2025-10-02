Friday, October 3, 2025
HomeEntertainmentPadma Vibhushan Pandit Channulal Mishra passes away Thursday
Entertainment

Padma Vibhushan Pandit Channulal Mishra passes away Thursday

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
0
118

Pandit Channulal Mishra, aged 89, had been battling age-related health issues and passed away peacefully at his daughter’s home in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh. He is survived by his son, tabla maestro Ramkumar Mishra, and three daughters. Due to declining health, he had been hospitalized for the past 17 to 18 days. His daughter Namrata Mishra shared that he breathed his last at around 4 AM at home. The final rites are set to take place today at 5 PM in Varanasi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his heartfelt condolences, saying, I am deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary classical singer Pandit Channulal Mishra. Throughout his life, he devoted himself to enriching Indian art and culture. He not only popularized classical music among the masses but also made invaluable contributions to establishing Indian traditions on the global stage. I consider myself fortunate to have received his love and blessings.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also paid homage to the classical maestro. Mishra was the recipient of India’s third highest civilian award, the Padma Bhushan, on January 25, 2010. Later, in 2020, he was honored with the Padma Vibhushan, the country’s second highest civilian award, recognizing his immense contributions to Indian classical music and culture.

Previous article
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Review: Worst Film Ever
Next article
How did audiences react to Kantara’s grand scenes
Cityhilights
Cityhilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.