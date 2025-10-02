Padma Vibhushan Pandit Channulal Mishra passes away Thursday

Pandit Channulal Mishra, aged 89, had been battling age-related health issues and passed away peacefully at his daughter’s home in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh. He is survived by his son, tabla maestro Ramkumar Mishra, and three daughters. Due to declining health, he had been hospitalized for the past 17 to 18 days. His daughter Namrata Mishra shared that he breathed his last at around 4 AM at home. The final rites are set to take place today at 5 PM in Varanasi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his heartfelt condolences, saying, I am deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary classical singer Pandit Channulal Mishra. Throughout his life, he devoted himself to enriching Indian art and culture. He not only popularized classical music among the masses but also made invaluable contributions to establishing Indian traditions on the global stage. I consider myself fortunate to have received his love and blessings.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also paid homage to the classical maestro. Mishra was the recipient of India’s third highest civilian award, the Padma Bhushan, on January 25, 2010. Later, in 2020, he was honored with the Padma Vibhushan, the country’s second highest civilian award, recognizing his immense contributions to Indian classical music and culture.