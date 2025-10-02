How did audiences react to Kantara’s grand scenes

The much-awaited Kantara Chapter 1, written, directed by, and starring Rishab Shetty, released worldwide today. In Bengaluru, fan shows began as early as 6:30 AM on Thursday, drawing enthusiastic crowds. Audiences have been mesmerized by the film’s grandeur on the big screen, responding with overwhelming excitement.

Kantara remains the talk of the town. The original film, which made a global impact three years ago, has now returned to enchant viewers once more, immersing them in a rich tapestry of history and emotion. Following the success of the original, Kantara Chapter 1 is here to thrill fans again.

Set between 400–500 AD, Rishab Shetty delivers a fierce and compelling performance that commands attention. The film is being screened in seven languages across 7,000 screens worldwide, impressing cinephiles everywhere. Shetty’s intense portrayal keeps audiences captivated throughout.

Released during the vibrant Dasara festival season, Kantara Chapter 1 has added to the festive spirit, with early viewers showering praise on the film.

The story vividly depicts the conflict between the Kadamba chieftain Bangara Raja’s family and the people of Eshwar’s grove. Rishab Shetty’s portrayal of Bermme, in particular, has left audiences spellbound, keeping them glued to their seats. The film’s gripping narrative has inspired enthusiastic cheers from viewers, confirming its strong impact.