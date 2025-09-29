Elliott seals Kansas thriller, advances in playoffs

Kansas City

Chase Elliott pulled off a stunning victory at Kansas Speedway, advancing to the third round of the NASCAR playoffs in dramatic fashion. Starting eighth in overtime, Elliott surged past a pack of Toyota drivers, including race-dominant Denny Hamlin, to claim his second win of the season and the 21st of his career.

Hamlin, who led 159 laps, looked set for his 60th Cup win before late cautions turned the race chaotic. A slow pit stop and a red flag for Zane Smith’s crash reshuffled the field. Bubba Wallace and Christopher Bell fought fiercely for the lead, but Hamlin charged back into contention. Just as he challenged Wallace, Elliott door-slammed him to snatch victory for Hendrick Motorsports.

Crew chief Alan Gustafson admitted he didn’t think Elliott had much chance. Yet the popular driver made split-second moves to grab the checkered flag. “Any win is special, but this one felt different,” Elliott said, calling it one of his most exciting victories.

Hamlin finished second, visibly disappointed, still stuck on 59 career wins. Teammates Bell and Chase Briscoe placed third and fourth, while Wallace settled for fifth after battling car issues. Despite losing, Wallace praised the effort, saying he was proud just to compete at the front.

With Elliott and Ryan Blaney locked into the round of eight, Ross Chastain, Austin Cindric, Tyler Reddick, and Wallace face elimination next week at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Reddick, who finished seventh, raced despite personal concerns after his wife revealed their newborn son is battling heart problems.

The upcoming Charlotte race will decide the remaining playoff spots, adding more intensity to an already dramatic postseason.