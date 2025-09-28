Haveri Tops State in Social and Educational Survey

Haveri

Haveri district has secured the first position in the progress of the social and educational survey conducted statewide by the State Backward Classes Commission, earning praise for the efforts of its enumerators. The survey was initiated under the commission’s leadership following directives from the state government. Primary school teachers have been appointed as enumerators and are visiting households door to door to collect information.

A total of 3,777 teachers are working as enumerators, performing their duties diligently despite facing technical challenges. The district has 4.12 lakh households, of which 74,284 had been surveyed by the end of Saturday. Remarkably, 39,130 households were surveyed in a single day on Saturday alone.

Statewide, 1.43 crore households have been identified for the survey, with 12.83 lakh surveys completed as of Saturday. Launched on September 22, Haveri district leads the state in survey progress, according to District Commissioner Vijaya Mahantesh Danammavara.

“We have created 3,777 survey blocks in the district with a daily target of 33,276 houses. Haveri has completed surveys of 18% of the designated households, ranking first, followed by Koppal at 16.49% and Gadag at 15.61%. Bangalore city is at the bottom with 1.27% completion,” he said.

Significant survey work has been conducted in Byadgi, Hanagal, Haveri, Hirekerur, Ranebennur, Rattihalli, Savanur, and Shiggavi taluks. The district administration is confident of completing the survey within the scheduled timeframe.

Technical Challenges for Teachers: Teachers have reported issues with entering data into the survey app in several areas, including Byadgi, Shiggavi, and Savanur, with some appealing to the Tahsildar for assistance. Despite these challenges, many teachers are dedicating extra time to complete their assigned surveys. Deputy Commissioner Vijaya Mahantesh stated that the technical team is actively working to resolve these issues, and praised the 3,777 teachers whose efforts have helped Haveri achieve the top position in the state.