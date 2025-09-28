Sunday, September 28, 2025
HomeStateHaveri Tops State in Social and Educational Survey
State

Haveri Tops State in Social and Educational Survey

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
0
35

Haveri

Haveri district has secured the first position in the progress of the social and educational survey conducted statewide by the State Backward Classes Commission, earning praise for the efforts of its enumerators. The survey was initiated under the commission’s leadership following directives from the state government. Primary school teachers have been appointed as enumerators and are visiting households door to door to collect information.

A total of 3,777 teachers are working as enumerators, performing their duties diligently despite facing technical challenges. The district has 4.12 lakh households, of which 74,284 had been surveyed by the end of Saturday. Remarkably, 39,130 households were surveyed in a single day on Saturday alone.

Statewide, 1.43 crore households have been identified for the survey, with 12.83 lakh surveys completed as of Saturday. Launched on September 22, Haveri district leads the state in survey progress, according to District Commissioner Vijaya Mahantesh Danammavara.

“We have created 3,777 survey blocks in the district with a daily target of 33,276 houses. Haveri has completed surveys of 18% of the designated households, ranking first, followed by Koppal at 16.49% and Gadag at 15.61%. Bangalore city is at the bottom with 1.27% completion,” he said.

Significant survey work has been conducted in Byadgi, Hanagal, Haveri, Hirekerur, Ranebennur, Rattihalli, Savanur, and Shiggavi taluks. The district administration is confident of completing the survey within the scheduled timeframe.

Technical Challenges for Teachers: Teachers have reported issues with entering data into the survey app in several areas, including Byadgi, Shiggavi, and Savanur, with some appealing to the Tahsildar for assistance. Despite these challenges, many teachers are dedicating extra time to complete their assigned surveys. Deputy Commissioner Vijaya Mahantesh stated that the technical team is actively working to resolve these issues, and praised the 3,777 teachers whose efforts have helped Haveri achieve the top position in the state.

Previous article
Chigateri District Hospital Burn Unit Closure Sparks Public Outcry
Next article
The evolution of social media algorithms and their impact on society
Cityhilights
Cityhilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.