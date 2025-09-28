Cute Pets Captivate the Audience

Mysuru

Dogs from across the country and abroad entertained hundreds of spectators with their playful antics and graceful moves, winning everyone’s hearts.

The audience witnessed the dogs’ playfulness, intelligence, cleverness, innocence, mischief, patience, and affection, filling their eyes with joy. For animal lovers, it was a wonderful platform, and they were delighted to see the adorable pets. Some dogs drew special attention by wearing pink and purple outfits. Children in the crowd were especially thrilled to see the dogs.

As part of the Mysuru Dasara Festivities, the “Cute Pets’ Exhibition and Competition” was held at J.K. Grounds on Sunday. The event featured a wide variety of breeds, including Mudhol Hound, Siberian Husky, Great Dane, Poodle, Dogo Argentino, Rajapalayam, Pit Bull, Cocker Spaniel, Boxer, Pug, Cockapoo, French Bulldog, Old English Sheepdog, Irish Setter, Beagle, Dutch Shepherd, German Shepherd, Chow Chow, Golden Retriever, Border Collie, Bernese Mountain Dog, Lhasa Apso, among others.

Police dogs from Mysuru’s Dog Squad also gave an excellent performance, drawing huge applause from the audience.

Last year, about 45 breeds were registered for the show, but this year a record 650 entries were received, with around 450 breeds displayed at the exhibition. Veterinary doctors and internationally experienced judges selected the best dogs among the participants and awarded first, second, and third prizes. The spectators who attended the show expressed great appreciation for the variety of breeds and also gained useful information about different kinds of dogs.

Commotion prevailed for a while when an unidentified person injected a dog with a syringe when its proud owner was chatting with some persons in the venue.

The cops present at the venue held and took him to a nearby police station. According to eyewitness accounts, the person, who is in early 20s, was moving suspiciously in the venue by touching and irrigating the pet dogs. The same guy came to the place where Bhuvan, the owner of a dog, was talking with some people. At that time, the person went near the dog and injected it with the syringe. The onlookers held him and thrashed him. Later, the cops came to the spot and whisked him. The police found a box filled with the syringe from him and he is being questioned.

The dog owner said he would take his pet to the veterinary doctor to see what has happened to his pet.