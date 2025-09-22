Tirah Valley Airstrikes

At Least 30 Killed in Reported Pakistani Airstrikes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

At least 30 people, including women and children, were reported dead after alleged Pakistani Air Force airstrikes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Tirah Valley early Monday, according to local media and social media posts. The strikes reportedly took place around 2 am in Matre Dara village, where fighter jets were said to have dropped eight LS-6 bombs. While initial reports describe all victims as civilians, the information remains unverified.

Videos and photos shared by local journalists and users on X (formerly Twitter) appeared to show bodies, including those of children, lying amid debris as rescue teams searched for survivors. The number of injured remains unclear, and authorities have yet to issue an official statement.

The Tirah Valley, a long-troubled border region, has frequently witnessed military operations targeting militant groups. Civilian casualties have been a recurring concern. In June, Amnesty International criticised Islamabad for what it called “an alarming disregard for civilian life” following a spate of drone strikes in the province. Official data indicate that between January and August 2025, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recorded 605 terror incidents, claiming the lives of 138 civilians and 79 police personnel.

Militant outfits linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hizbul Mujahideen are reportedly attempting to regroup in the area after Operation Sindoor dismantled several key hideouts earlier this year. Independent verification of Monday’s strikes or the reported death toll was not immediately available, leaving the situation tense and shrouded in uncertainty.