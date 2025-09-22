PM Modi Launches ₹5,100-Crore Infra Push in Arunachal Pradesh

Two hydropower projects and a world-class convention centre to boost energy and tourism

Itanagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday unveiled a package of infrastructure projects worth ₹5,125.37 crore in Arunachal Pradesh, underscoring the Centre’s focus on development in the Northeast. Speaking at a public function at Indira Gandhi Park in Itanagar, Modi virtually laid the foundation stones for two major hydropower projects in Shi Yomi district and a state-of-the-art convention centre in Tawang.

The 186 MW Tato-I hydropower project, to be built on the Yarjep river at an estimated cost of ₹1,750 crore, is expected to generate around 802 million units of electricity annually. The 240 MW Heo project, also on the Yarjep and costing ₹1,939 crore, is projected to produce 1,000 million units each year. Both ventures will be jointly developed by the Arunachal Pradesh government and the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation (NEEPCO) to strengthen the region’s energy security and meet rising demand.

In addition, Modi laid the foundation for a ₹145.37 crore convention centre in Tawang under the PM-DevINE scheme. Designed to host over 1,500 people, officials said the facility will meet global standards, supporting tourism and cultural events in the strategically significant border district.

The Prime Minister also announced other projects worth ₹1,290 crore, spanning connectivity, healthcare, and fire safety improvements. Arunachal Governor KT Parnaik, Chief Minister Pema Khandu, and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju attended the event, which highlighted the government’s commitment to accelerating economic growth in the frontier state.