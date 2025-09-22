Tuesday, September 23, 2025
HomeIndiaPM Modi Launches ₹5,100-Crore Infra Push in Arunachal Pradesh
India

PM Modi Launches ₹5,100-Crore Infra Push in Arunachal Pradesh

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
0
97

Two hydropower projects and a world-class convention centre to boost energy and tourism

Itanagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday unveiled a package of infrastructure projects worth ₹5,125.37 crore in Arunachal Pradesh, underscoring the Centre’s focus on development in the Northeast. Speaking at a public function at Indira Gandhi Park in Itanagar, Modi virtually laid the foundation stones for two major hydropower projects in Shi Yomi district and a state-of-the-art convention centre in Tawang.

The 186 MW Tato-I hydropower project, to be built on the Yarjep river at an estimated cost of ₹1,750 crore, is expected to generate around 802 million units of electricity annually. The 240 MW Heo project, also on the Yarjep and costing ₹1,939 crore, is projected to produce 1,000 million units each year. Both ventures will be jointly developed by the Arunachal Pradesh government and the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation (NEEPCO) to strengthen the region’s energy security and meet rising demand.

In addition, Modi laid the foundation for a ₹145.37 crore convention centre in Tawang under the PM-DevINE scheme. Designed to host over 1,500 people, officials said the facility will meet global standards, supporting tourism and cultural events in the strategically significant border district.

The Prime Minister also announced other projects worth ₹1,290 crore, spanning connectivity, healthcare, and fire safety improvements. Arunachal Governor KT Parnaik, Chief Minister Pema Khandu, and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju attended the event, which highlighted the government’s commitment to accelerating economic growth in the frontier state.

Previous article
Banu Mushtaq inaugurates 11-day Mysuru Dasara festivities 
Next article
Tirah Valley Airstrikes
Cityhilights
Cityhilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.