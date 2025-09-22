Banu Mushtaq inaugurates 11-day Mysuru Dasara festivities 

The ten-day Mysuru Dasara-2025 was officially inaugurated on Chamundi Hill with a ceremonial offering to Goddess Chamundeshwari.

International Booker Prize-winning writer Banu Mushtaq inaugurated the world-famous Mysuru Dasara festival on Monday, amid chants of Vedic hymns and traditional rituals atop the Chamundi Hills. Accompanied by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, senior ministers, and priests, Mushtaq showered flowers on the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari, marking the auspicious start of the 11-day Nada Habba (state festival).

The inauguration came against the backdrop of protests from sections of the opposition and religious groups objecting to the Karnataka government’s decision to invite Mushtaq. Critics cited a resurfaced old video where she allegedly questioned the worship of the Kannada language as Goddess Bhuvaneshwari. The Supreme Court, however, dismissed a plea challenging her participation, paving the way for the state’s scheduled programme. Mushtaq has maintained that her comments were “distorted and selectively quoted” on social media.

Prior to the inauguration, the dignitaries had darshan of Goddess Chamundeshwari inside the sanctum sanctorum and participated in the Arati, receiving a saree offered to Mushtaq by the chief priest on behalf of the temple trust.

The City Police implemented extensive security measures on Chamundi Hill and surrounding routes to prevent protests, particularly by BJP members who had opposed Mushtaq’s presence over alleged past remarks about the Goddess. Public access was restricted, allowing only local residents to witness the inaugural function, which typically attracts hundreds of attendees.

Banu Mushtaq described Mysuru Dasara as “not just a festival but the heartbeat of the people,” highlighting its cultural significance, inclusivity, and the deep-rooted traditions of the Mysore royal heritage and Kannada language.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah emphasized the importance of preserving historical truths, saying, “Rights and responsibilities are inseparable. History must not be distorted for selfish politics; we must carry the feeling that we are all one.”

Several ministers, MLAs, MLCs, and other dignitaries attended the event, marking the official commencement of the much-anticipated festival.