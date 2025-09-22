Iran Warns Adversaries

Iran’s Top General Warns of ‘Strategic Surprises’ Against Enemies

Tehran

Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, on Monday emphasized Iran’s defensive readiness and issued a stern warning to its adversaries about potential “strategic surprises” in response to any act of aggression, according to local media. His statement coincided with the anniversary of the Iraq-imposed war on Iran in the 1980s and referenced Israel’s perceived failure during the 12-day conflict in June.

Mousavi highlighted Iran’s homegrown military capabilities, regional influence, and the decisive response of its armed forces in thwarting hostile plots. He stressed that the Islamic Republic would not remain passive when threatened, viewing challenges as opportunities to demonstrate national, regional, and international strength. He also called for continued advancement in modern defense technologies, boosting deterrence, and preparing for hybrid warfare, particularly cognitive operations aimed at influencing public perception.

Assuring Iranians of the army’s readiness, Mousavi stated that Iran’s armed forces are prepared to respond to “oppressive powers” with actions that are “timely, decisive, regret-inducing, and beyond imagination.”

Mousavi was appointed Chief Commander of the army and the IRGC’s Aerospace Division by Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei after Israel’s airstrikes on Tehran and other Iranian cities in June, which also led to the assassination of his predecessor, Major General Mohammad Bagheri. The strikes claimed the lives of Bagheri, IRGC Commander Major General Hossein Salami, Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters Commander Major General Gholam Ali Rashid, and six Iranian nuclear scientists.