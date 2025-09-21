Monday, September 22, 2025
HomeStateKarnataka Forms Independent Panel to Regulate Public Transport Fares
State

Karnataka Forms Independent Panel to Regulate Public Transport Fares

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
0
143

Bengaluru

In a significant move aimed at ensuring financial stability for state-run transport corporations, the Karnataka government has announced the formation of a Public Transport Fare Regulation Committee (PTFRC) on the lines of the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC).

Until now, passenger fares in the state’s road transport corporations were revised irregularly and often delayed due to political considerations. The government said that rising operational costs—particularly diesel prices and staff expenses—make scientific and periodic fare adjustments unavoidable. Daily diesel expenditure has surged from ₹7 crore in 2014 to ₹13 crore in 2025, while staff costs have doubled from ₹6 crore to ₹12 crore over the same period. Officials warned that without timely revisions, transport corporations could slip into severe financial distress, undermining their ability to provide reliable services.

The PTFRC will function as an independent body to recommend small, regular fare revisions, preventing the steep one-time hikes that burden passengers every eight to ten years. The committee will have a Chairperson, who will be either a retired Additional Chief Secretary or a former Karnataka High Court judge, and two members—one a retired government secretary with legal expertise and the other an industry or finance specialist. The Managing Director of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation will serve as Member-Secretary.

The panel will study the financial health of transport corporations, suggest periodic fare revisions, and recommend surcharges or fees to improve operations. Its annual report will be tabled before the state legislature between April and December each year.

Previous article
Mysuru Gears Up for Grand Dasara-2025 Amid Tight Security
Next article
Caste survey is an attempt to divide Hinduism: Oppn Leader R. Ashok
Cityhilights
Cityhilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.