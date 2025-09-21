Mysuru Gears Up for Grand Dasara-2025 Amid Tight Security

Shyam Sundar Vattam

Mysuru

Mysuru is all set to welcome Dasara-2025, a festival steeped in over four centuries of tradition, attracting lakhs of devotees and tourists from around the world. This year, the city has been decorated with colourful lights across approximately 140 km, including major circles and streets. The illumination will be formally switched on by Energy Minister K.J. George at the Green Pandal on New Sayyaji Rao Road.

However, political controversies have overshadowed the celebrations. The state government’s invitation to Booker Prize-winning writer Banu Mushtaq, who has been accused of making derogatory remarks about goddess Bhuvaneshwari and the Kannada flag during a conference, has drawn protests from the opposition BJP.

Security on Chamundi Hill, the venue for the festival inauguration, has been heightened. Tourist and public entry was restricted from Sunday 6 pm until the conclusion of Monday’s program, with access allowed only for residents, invited guests, and media personnel. Over 6,500 police personnel have been deployed at strategic points across the city, with SOPs issued for crowd management over the 11-day festival.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah arrived in Mysuru on Sunday evening for the inauguration, alongside almost the entire cabinet. Cultural programs will take place at more than 10 venues, and the prestigious ‘Sangeet Asthan Vidwan’ award will be presented to Hindustani vocalist Pandit M. Venkateshkumar in front of the illuminated palace. Social Welfare and District-In-Charge Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa has been supervising arrangements for the festival, while hotels across the city report full bookings until October 6, reflecting the city’s readiness for the grand event.