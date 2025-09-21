Monday, September 22, 2025
Caste survey is an attempt to divide Hinduism: Oppn Leader R. Ashok

Bengaluru

The caste survey being conducted by the Congress government is an attempt to divide Hinduism, said opposition leader R. Ashok. Addressing the media in Bengaluru, he described the survey as anti-people and politically motivated. “The Congress government is working to divide Hinduism in the name of a caste survey. People from all castes have opposed conversion. Names like Kuruba, Brahmin, Vishwakarma, etc., have been prefixed with ‘Christian’ to please Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. Under Rahul and Sonia Gandhi’s guidance, Hindu unity is being attacked,” he said.

Ashok urged ministers opposing the survey to resign, warning that mere statements would not be tolerated by caste communities. He accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of sponsoring conversion under the guise of a socio-educational survey to protect his political position. “Even if a hundred Siddaramaiahs try, they cannot tarnish Hinduism,” he added.

Highlighting Karnataka as a laboratory under Siddaramaiah, Ashok alleged that the state is witnessing attempts to diminish Hinduism through acts during Dasara, assaults on processions, and misuse of public funds. He criticized the government for mismanaging road infrastructure in Bengaluru, citing 5 lakh potholes across the city and delays in asphalt repairs despite funds being allocated.

Ashok also condemned invitations to outsiders like writer Bhanu Mushtak for religious rituals, calling it inappropriate. He emphasized that the state-led caste survey lacks constitutional backing and could be rejected by future governments, calling it a misuse of public resources and an insult to Hindu unity.

