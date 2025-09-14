Cyber Council warns of global account hacking

Abu Dhabi

The UAE Cyber Security Council (CSC) has raised alarm over the growing dangers of unsafe digital activity, revealing that more than 1.4 billion accounts are hacked every month worldwide.

The council explained that every login, post, or online interaction leaves behind a “digital footprint” which can be misused. It defined two types of footprints: a passive one, created without the user’s awareness through data tracking by websites and apps, and an active one, built through posts, photos, comments, and videos uploaded by users.

According to the CSC, weakly secured data exposes people to risks such as phishing, privacy violations, account takeovers, and even identity theft. A major danger comes from unofficial or untrusted applications that may secretly record calls or access cameras without permission.

To counter such threats, the council advised users to download apps only from trusted official stores, carefully review app permissions, and activate two-factor authentication. It also urged caution while sharing real-time locations or accepting unknown friend requests.

The CSC emphasized that cybersecurity depends not just on advanced technology but also on individual awareness. “Every user carries responsibility to reduce their digital trace,” it said in a statement.

The advisory forms part of the council’s ongoing “Cyber Pulse” awareness campaign. Now in its fifth week, the campaign highlights the serious risks of failing to safeguard personal digital footprints. By stressing both prevention and responsibility, the CSC hopes to equip individuals with practical tools to protect themselves in an increasingly unsafe digital world.