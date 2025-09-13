PM Modi Visits Manipur, Calls for Peace and Unveils Projects Worth ₹7,300-Cr

PM Modi makes first Manipur visit since 2023 violence, urging peace and unveiling ₹7,300-crore development projects.

Churachandpur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid his first visit to Manipur since ethnic clashes broke out in May 2023, urging communities to embrace peace and promising a new era of development. Despite heavy rain disrupting his helicopter plan, he travelled by road from Imphal to Churachandpur, a Kuki-majority district, under heightened security and was received at the Imphal airport by governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and chief secretary Puneet Kumar Goel.

During the day-long visit, Modi laid the foundation for projects worth ₹7,300 crore in Churachandpur and inaugurated schemes worth ₹1,200 crore in Imphal, spanning infrastructure, connectivity, and healthcare. Calling Manipur “the land of courage and determination,” he said the state was “looking towards a new dawn” and appealed to all groups to “walk the path of peace to secure your children’s future.”

The Prime Minister also met displaced families affected by the violence and interacted with locals who greeted him with traditional shawls and gifts. He highlighted the Centre’s ongoing efforts to foster dialogue between hill and valley communities and stressed the government’s commitment to rebuilding trust.

What he said…

On Connectivity

Modi underscored improved connectivity since 2014, citing increased funding for roads and railways. Earlier the same day, he inaugurated Mizoram’s first railway line, describing it as a “lifeline of transformation.” He added that India was poised to become the world’s third-largest economy and said his government wanted development to reach every corner, including the Northeast.

On India’s Growth

“India is developing rapidly and will soon become the world’s third-largest economy. Our constant effort is to ensure the benefits of development reach every corner of the country.”

On Water Accessibility

He said the government launched the ‘Har Ghar Nal Se Jal’ scheme, providing tap water connections to over 15 crore citizens nationwide. In Manipur, piped water access has risen from 25,000–30,000 households to over 3.5 lakh, with the aim to reach every family soon.

On Manipur Spirit



“The land and region of Manipur is a soil of hope and aspiration. The hills of Manipur are a priceless gift of nature.” He added “these hills also symbolize the continuous hard work of the people and I salute the spirit of the people of Manipur.”