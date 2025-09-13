Hassan Tragedy: CM Orders Immediate Support for Victims’ Families

Reacting to BJP’s demand for higher compensation, CM said govt aid cannot replace lost lives but is meant to console the bereaved families.

Mysuru

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that government compensation cannot equal the value of lives lost, but is meant to console the families. He was reacting to BJP’s demand to increase compensation for the Hassan accident victims from ₹5 lakh to ₹10 lakh.

Speaking to reporters at Mysuru Airport on Saturday, he clarified that the accident was caused by the driver’s fault and not due to any negligence on the part of the government, which has already implemented road safety measures. He added that compensation was provided as most of the victims were daily wage workers and students from economically weaker families.



On Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Manipur visit, Siddaramaiah remarked that the PM skipped the state during riots but is visiting now only under Opposition pressure. Regarding the Dharmasthala case, he said the SIT probe is on track without delays. On Dasara inauguration, he emphasized: “Dasara is not a festival of one religion. It is Karnataka’s Nada Habba for all communities.” He also warned that if BJP leaders like Pratap Simha attempt to disturb peace, police will act.

The CM justified FIRs against BJP leaders C. T. Ravi and Basanagouda Yatnal for provocative speeches, stressing that maintaining peace is paramount.

On interstate water disputes, Siddaramaiah said Maharashtra’s objection to raising the Almatti dam height is political, while the PM should instruct BJP CMs in Goa and Tamil Nadu over the Mahadayi and Mekedatu projects.

Responding to BJP’s charge on caste census, he said converted individuals will be counted under their present caste, adding that inequality and untouchability in society force people to convert.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday also announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of those killed in the Hassan truck accident. The injured will receive Rs 50,000. Meanwhile, JD(S) leader H.D. Deve Gowda announced a compensation of ₹1 lakh for each family of the nine victims. He stated that the party would provide the aid to support the families affected by the tragedy, which also left several others injured.

