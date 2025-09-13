Saturday, September 13, 2025
U.S. officials meet Taliban in Kabul over detainee talks

Kabul

U.S. officials held talks in Kabul on Saturday regarding Americans detained in Afghanistan, the Taliban’s Foreign Ministry said. The meeting involved Adam Boehler, the Trump administration’s special envoy for hostage response, and Zalmay Khalilzad, former U.S. special envoy for Afghanistan, who met with Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.

According to the Afghan foreign ministry, both sides stressed the need to continue discussions on current and future issues in bilateral relations, especially concerning citizens imprisoned in each other’s countries. There was no immediate comment from the U.S. government, and Khalilzad did not respond to requests for remarks.

The talks come amid concerns over Mahmood Habibi, a naturalised U.S. citizen considered the most high-profile American detainee. The Taliban, however, denies holding him. Washington has not recognised the Taliban administration, which took power in 2021 after the withdrawal of U.S. forces following 20 years of military intervention.

The meeting reflects ongoing U.S. efforts to engage the Taliban on humanitarian and citizen safety issues despite the lack of formal recognition. Both parties appear to aim for dialogue to address detention cases and possibly other bilateral concerns in the future.

While details of the discussions remain limited, the visit signals continued U.S. interest in securing the release of Americans detained in Afghanistan. Analysts say such talks are crucial to manage tensions and maintain minimal diplomatic channels with Kabul for security and humanitarian matters.

The meeting also highlights the complexity of U.S.-Taliban relations, balancing negotiations over detainees with broader concerns about governance, human rights, and international legitimacy of the Taliban administration.

