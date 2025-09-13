Kim Jong-un signals dual nuclear, conventional arms development

Kim prioritizes tank modernization and deployed 15,000 troops to support Russia, emphasizing combat readiness and training

Seoul

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has announced that Pyongyang will unveil a policy of simultaneously developing nuclear forces and conventional weapons at the upcoming party congress, state media reported on Saturday.

During inspections of the armoured defensive weapons institute and the electronic weapons institute under the Academy of Defence Sciences, Kim stressed the need to modernise conventional forces to build a “powerful army.” He highlighted advancements in armoured vehicles, composite armour, and “intelligent active protection systems” for tanks and military vehicles. Kim also oversaw live-fire tests and sniper exercises, emphasizing enhanced combat readiness.

KCNA reported that the ninth Workers’ Party of Korea Congress would present the dual focus on nuclear and conventional arms as a key national defence strategy. Analysts note that this policy aims to offset South Korea’s relative advantage in conventional firepower while maintaining North Korea’s nuclear deterrent.

Kim has repeatedly underscored modernisation of tanks and armoured units as “the most important issue” for strengthening the military. The North has also deployed around 15,000 troops to support Russia in Ukraine, underscoring the regime’s emphasis on combat readiness and field training.

The last party congress in January 2021 saw Kim unveil advanced weapons programs, including military satellites and solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missiles. The upcoming congress is expected to reinforce North Korea’s strategy of parallel nuclear and conventional development to enhance national defence and military capability.