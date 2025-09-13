US Prez Trump proposes heavy tariffs on China and Russia

Trump’s proposal follows past threats of secondary sanctions on Russia oil buyers, including India’s tariff, but no similar action has targeted China yet

Washington

US President Donald Trump on Saturday called for NATO nations to impose steep tariffs of 50 to 100 percent on China to weaken its economic influence over Russia and help end the war in Ukraine. Trump also urged the alliance to stop buying Russian oil and implement strict sanctions on Moscow.

In a letter to NATO, Trump stated he is ready to impose major sanctions on Russia once all NATO members agree and halt oil imports from the country. He said the tariffs on China should remain in place until the conflict between Russia and Ukraine concludes. The US leader described the war as “deadly but ridiculous” and emphasized that coordinated international action is essential to force Russia into ending hostilities.

Trump’s proposal follows earlier threats of secondary sanctions on countries continuing to purchase Russian oil, including China and India. Last month, he imposed an additional 25 percent tariff on Indian goods due to its continued imports of Russian energy. However, no similar measures have yet been taken against China.

Trump’s letter underscores his belief that targeting China’s economic support for Russia will disrupt Moscow’s ability to sustain military operations in Ukraine. The president argued that a combination of tariffs on China and sanctions on Russia by NATO nations would be crucial in ending the conflict.

The proposal is expected to spark debates within NATO, as members weigh the economic and diplomatic implications of such unprecedented tariffs. Analysts note that while the move could pressure Russia, it may also strain global trade relations and affect supply chains worldwide.