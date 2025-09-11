Friday, September 12, 2025
PM Modi announces ₹1,200 cr aid for Uttarakhand floods

PM Modi reviews flood situation in Uttarakhand, holds meeting with Governor, CM Dhami

Dehradun

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced financial aid of Rs 1,200 crore for Uttarakhand following a review meeting in Dehradun on the flood situation in the state. During the meeting, he assessed the relief and rehabilitation measures and stressed the importance of a comprehensive plan to help the affected areas and people recover.

The assistance will cover multiple measures, including rebuilding homes under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, restoring national highways, reconstructing schools, providing relief through the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF), and distributing mini kits to support livestock. These steps aim to ensure a faster and more effective recovery for the communities hit by the floods, according to an official release from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

Specifically, under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Gramin, the government will extend support through a Special Project submitted by the Uttarakhand government. This project targets the reconstruction of rural houses damaged by floods, helping eligible households rebuild their homes safely and quickly.

The Union Government has already deployed Inter-Ministerial Central teams to Uttarakhand to assess the damage on the ground. Their detailed report will guide further financial and relief measures, ensuring that the support provided meets the actual needs of the affected communities.

PM Modi highlighted that the combined approach of housing, infrastructure restoration, school reconstruction, livestock support, and direct relief would help the region bounce back stronger. The announcement underscores the government’s commitment to working closely with the state administration and local communities to ensure effective rehabilitation and a sustainable recovery process.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting in Dehradun to review the flood situation in Uttarakhand, with Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd.) and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in attendance. He interacted with flood-affected residents and personnel from the NDRF and SDRF to assess ongoing rescue and relief efforts. CM Dhami welcomed him at Jolly Grant Airport, noting the PM’s presence reflects his concern for those impacted. Continuous rainfall has caused land subsidence in many areas, prompting the state to seek Rs 5,702 crore in aid. Central teams have inspected affected districts and praised local relief efforts.

