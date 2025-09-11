CM Mohan Majhi directs strict fertiliser supply monitoring

CM Majhi directed officials to act against black marketing, hoarding, or fake fertilizer, ensuring seized stock is sent to local PACS or LAMPCS, while confirming smooth state-wide fertilizer distribution

Facing complaints of fertilizer shortages in parts of Odisha, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday instructed all district collectors to closely monitor fertilizer supply through Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) and Large-Sized Adivasi Multipurpose Cooperative Societies (LAMPCS) across the state. The directions were issued during a high-level review meeting in Bhubaneswar on the status of fertilizer distribution.

CM Majhi asked officials to take immediate action against any instances of black marketing, hoarding, or sale of counterfeit fertilizer. Fertilizer seized during raids on such illegal activities must be redirected to local PACS or LAMPCS to ensure proper distribution to farmers. The Chief Minister’s Office clarified that there is no shortage in the state, and fertilizer distribution is proceeding smoothly as per district requirements.

Reports indicate that the central government has allocated 9,55,000 metric tonnes of fertilizer for Odisha for the current Kharif season up to September 30, 2025, and 9,85,967 metric tonnes out of 11,66,733 metric tonnes in state stock have already been sold. Majhi directed the agriculture department to provide different grades of fertilizer based on district needs and stock availability. MARKFED-Odisha has been asked to expedite delivery to farmers.

The Chief Minister also emphasized strengthening enforcement to prevent illegal activities and ensure regular monitoring at district and block levels. Highlighting initiatives like crop diversification, integrated farming, and the Samrudha Krushak Yojana, he urged efforts to boost productivity. Additionally, damage assessment and relief are ongoing in flood-affected areas to ensure farmers there face no inconvenience.