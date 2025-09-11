DMK claims Tamil Nadu succeeded, UP still trying

Chennai

The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu on Thursday criticized Uttar Pradesh for being behind the times as it considered granting married daughters equal rights in their fathers’ agricultural lands—35 years after Tamil Nadu had done the same. DMK’s official publication, Murasoli, highlighted that late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi amended the Hindu Succession Act (Tamil Nadu Amendment) in 1989, securing equal property rights for women in family estates.

The daily recalled that the fight for women’s property rights in Tamil Nadu dates back much earlier. Periyar and reformist leaders had championed the cause, passing resolutions in 1927, 1928, and 1929 demanding that girls receive the same inheritance rights as boys in Hindu families.

Murasoli noted that Uttar Pradesh is now reportedly preparing legislation to include married daughters in inheritance of agricultural lands, pointing to the state’s delay compared to Tamil Nadu. The publication referenced the UP Revenue Code, 2006, and long-standing calls for reform to benefit women.

The DMK daily also mentioned the Supreme Court judgment of August 11, 2020, led by Justice Arun Mishra, which reaffirmed women’s rights in property. While acknowledging that Uttar Pradesh’s efforts are belated, Murasoli welcomed the move, urging the state government to overcome conservative opposition and ensure women receive their rightful inheritance.

This commentary emphasizes Tamil Nadu’s historical leadership in promoting gender equality in property rights, while pointing out the slow pace of reform in other states like Uttar Pradesh, underscoring the importance of persistent advocacy for women’s empowerment.