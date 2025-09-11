Friday, September 12, 2025
Actor Vijay's TVK approved with police restrictions

The police have granted permission for actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) campaign at Marakkadai on September 13, with strict restrictions. The event, marking the launch of his Assembly poll campaign, will last only 25 minutes, and no roadshows or receptions are allowed en route. The campaign will take place solely in Tiruchirappalli.

Authorities asked the party to ensure smooth conduct and avoid law and order issues. Participants must reach the venue by 9:35 am, as the event is scheduled from 10:35 am to 11 am due to heavy pedestrian and commercial activity. Only the TVK leader’s vehicle and five others are allowed, with no processions or walking participants. Organisers must arrange parking, drinking water, first-aid, ambulance, and firefighting equipment.

Responding to Vijay’s claim that the ruling DMK tried to block the event, Municipal Administration Minister K N Nehru said the restrictions were imposed to prevent public inconvenience at the chosen venue. The TVK has agreed to comply with all conditions.

