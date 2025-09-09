PM Modi Announces ₹1,600 Crore Relief for Flood-Hit Punjab

Flood Package Announced

Chandigarh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced ₹1,600 crore in financial assistance for flood-affected Punjab, which is facing its worst deluge since 1988. This comes in addition to the ₹12,000 crore already allocated to the state.

During an aerial survey and review meeting in Gurdaspur, Modi assessed the damage and ongoing relief efforts. He also declared an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh for the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 for those seriously injured.

Modi outlined a multi-pronged recovery plan, including rebuilding damaged homes under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana, repairing national highways, reconstructing schools under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, and distributing livestock support kits. He also announced advance release of the second instalment of SDRF and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.

Farmers will receive targeted support through projects under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana, solarisation of diesel bore pumps in convergence with MNRE, and irrigation aid under the Per Drop More Crop scheme. Special provisions will also be made for farmers without power connections.

For long-term sustainability, recharge structures for rainwater harvesting will be repaired and expanded under the Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari program. Children orphaned by the floods will be supported under the PM CARES for Children scheme.

The Prime Minister expressed condolences to affected families and praised NDRF, SDRF, Army, and local administrations for their immediate relief efforts. He assured that the Union Government will continue working with the state and provide additional assistance based on central team assessments.