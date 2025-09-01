Virupakshappa Urges Diligence

Hard Work Key to Success: Former MP Virupakshappa



Raichur

“Success in life can only be achieved through continuous study, punctuality, and hard work,” said former MP K. Virupakshappa. Diligence is the most important factor; without it, nothing can be accomplished, he stressed.

He was speaking at the inauguration of this year’s taluk-level talent award programme, organised by the Kurubara Sangha and Kanaka Employees Association taluk units at Kanakadasa Kalyana Mantapa in Sindhanur.

Virupakshappa noted that thousands of students in the Kalyan Karnataka region have reached high positions after the implementation of Article 371(j). Students should aspire for IAS and KAS and pursue studies with dedication, he advised. He further added that if the Kuruba community is included in the Scheduled Tribes, it would help secure reservation in education and employment, for which a movement will be organised under the leadership of elders.

GB Vinayakumar, founder-director of Insights IAS and KAS Academy in Bengaluru, said that individuals must shape their own destinies, and continuous learning is the path to higher positions. Thinker Chidanandaiah Guru also addressed the gathering.

BJP leader K. Kariappa, RDCC Bank Director Somanagouda Badarli, and PCARD Bank President M. Doddabasavaraja garlanded the portraits of Kanakadasa, Sangolli Rayanna, and Ahilyabai Holkar.

Students with outstanding results in SSLC, PUC II, graduation, and achievers from various fields were felicitated. The programme was attended by Siddhamanandapuri Swamiji of Tinthini Kanaka Gurupeeth, Madaiah Guru of Amogha Siddheshwar Mutt, Turvihal, and Birappa Poojary of Raudakunda.