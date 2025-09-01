RCB, BCCI, KSCA plan crowd safety

Franchise unveils six-point formula to strengthen safety at future celebrations

In the wake of the tragic stampede that claimed 11 lives during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) IPL victory celebrations earlier this year, the franchise has announced a structured plan to ensure improved safety measures at future events. On Monday, the team’s social initiative, RCB Cares, revealed that it will collaborate with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) to design stronger crowd management protocols. The initiative aims to address gaps in public safety and restore confidence among fans who throng RCB’s events in massive numbers.

The RCB management has already extended financial aid of ₹25 lakh each to the families of those who lost their lives in the incident. Building on that, RCB Cares outlined a six-point formula focusing on crowd control, safety audits, emergency response mechanisms, and coordination with local authorities. However, the plan will be rolled out only after receiving formal approval from the concerned government departments.

The foundation said It was created to “support, empower, and elevate our 12th Man Army through meaningful action,” reflecting RCB’s commitment to stand by its fans beyond the cricket field. The franchise also emphasized that the lessons learned from the unfortunate tragedy will be a guiding force in shaping a safer environment for future celebrations.

With inputs from cricket bodies and regulatory clearance, RCB hopes its initiative will set a benchmark for large-scale event management in Indian sports.