Karnataka introduces PDO transfers via counselling

Minister Priyank Kharge announces digital, transparent transfer process to strengthen rural governance and accountability.

In a landmark move aimed at improving transparency and efficiency in rural governance, the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Department will conduct Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) transfers through counselling for the first time. Minister for RDPR and IT-BT, Priyank Kharge, announced the schedule on Monday.

As per the new rules, PDOs who have served at a single location for more than five years will face mandatory transfers. Counselling for these transfers will be held between September 10 and 20, 2025, while sessions for general transfer requests are scheduled for September 23 and 24.

The transfers will be regulated under the Karnataka State Civil Services (Transfer of PDOs, Senior PDOs, Gram Panchayat Secretaries, RD Assistants Grades 1 and 2, and Second Division Account Assistants) Rules, 2024, which were notified earlier this year with suitable amendments.

The RDPR department has already received 1,730 online applications, including 515 under special cases and 1,215 general requests. Final priority lists for special and mandatory transfers have been published on the official portal www.rdprtransfer.karnataka.gov.in. Counselling for special cases will be conducted from September 3 to 8, with a second round on September 8.

Minister Kharge also highlighted that the government successfully completed transfers of Gram Panchayat Secretaries (Grades 1 and 2) and Second Division Account Assistants on June 25, 2025, as part of its budget commitments to strengthen local bodies. “This is the first time PDO transfers are happening through online counselling. It ensures transparency, controls corruption, and enhances service delivery at the grassroots,” Kharge stated. Digital, signed transfer orders will be issued on the spot during counselling sessions across 31 districts, covering more than 1,300 eligible staff.