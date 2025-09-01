Dog-Waste Bengaluru

Dog Menace and Solid Waste Woes Top Civic Concerns

Residents of Rajarajeshwari Nagar zone have raised strong concerns over two persistent civic issues—growing dog menace and poor solid waste management (SWM). At a recent grievance meeting chaired by senior officials, citizens urged immediate measures to ensure public safety and hygiene.

Locals highlighted that packs of stray dogs are increasingly threatening pedestrians, school children, and the elderly. In one reported instance, nearly 70 stray dogs created panic in the ward, leaving several residents fearful of stepping out after dusk. The need for scientific sterilisation under the Catch, Neuter, Vaccinate, Release (CNVR) programme was strongly emphasised. Activists alleged that the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has failed to carry out dog control measures effectively, resulting in frequent attacks and accidents. Equally alarming are the gaps in SWM across the zone. Data presented at the meeting revealed that of the 38,053 households, waste is being systematically collected from only about 11,493, with more than 2,200 households left out entirely. Many black spots remain uncleared, and improper segregation continues despite repeated awareness drives. Citizens demanded strict monitoring of contractors, door-to-door collection for all households, and penalties on violators.

Officials assured that corrective steps would be taken, including renewed contracts with waste management agencies and collaboration with welfare associations to intensify door-to-door collection. The health department has also promised focused dog sterilisation drives to curb the menace before year-end. Residents stressed that without urgent, coordinated action, public health and safety in RR Nagar will remain under severe risk.