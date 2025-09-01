District Administration to Assist UAS in Organising Krishi Mela

UAS-Dharwad’s Krishi Mela, set for Sept 13–16, will see joint efforts with the district administration to promote modern farming.

Dharwad

The annual Krishi Mela organised by the University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS) has been a major event attracting lakhs of visitors not only from northern Karnataka but also from neighbouring Maharashtra. Over the years, it has served as an important platform for providing farmers with information on modern agricultural technologies, innovative cropping methods, and value addition to farm produce.

Until now, UAS had been independently organising the mela. However, this year, District Minister Santosh Lad has directed that the district administration also play an active role to ensure the mela’s grand success. Expressing dissatisfaction over the UAS-Dharwad’s earlier reluctance to involve the district administration, the Minister emphasised that the university must take the administration into confidence while planning and executing the programmes.

At a preparatory meeting attended by UAS Vice-Chancellor P.L. Patil and the Registrar, Minister Lad said the UAS should not restrict its role to hosting the mela but must also guide the administration in framing policies to address the socio-economic and technical challenges faced by farmers in its jurisdiction.

Vice-Chancellor Patil announced that this year’s Krishi Mela will be held from September 13 to 16 with the theme ‘Food Nutrients, Soil, and Crop Varieties–Agricultural Processing.’

Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu highlighted growing concerns over farmer suicides in North Karnataka, particularly in the districts of Haveri, Dharwad, Belagavi, Bagalkot, and Gadag. While the government and district administrations have been providing awareness, assistance, and relief through various departments, she stressed that scientific research is urgently required to better understand the social, economic, and other causes behind these tragedies.