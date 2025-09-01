98 Crest Gates of Varada River Barrage Stolen in Haveri

Thieves have stolen 98 crest gates from the Kalasur Bridge and Barrage on the Varada River.

Haveri

In a shocking incident, 98 crest gates of the Kalasur Bridge and Barrage, built across the Varada River between Haveri and Savanur taluks, were stolen by unidentified thieves.

For the benefit of farmers, 14 bridges and barrages have been constructed across the Varada River in the district. Each year, with the onset of the rainy season, the Minor Irrigation Department removes the crest gates from these barrages and stores them in a godown. Once the rains subside, the gates are reinstalled to ensure that the water collected in small reservoirs can be used by farmers for drinking purposes, crops, and livestock during the summer.

Following this practice, officials had removed 98 gates from the Kalasur Bridge and Barrage and kept them in storage. However, thieves targeted the godown and made away with the gates.

Taluk Minor Irrigation Department Junior Engineer, Manjunath Badiger, confirmed that a case has been registered at the Rural Police Station. He said a letter has already been sent to higher authorities to arrange for new gates so farmers do not suffer during the upcoming summer. He also informed that CCTV cameras will be installed in godowns to prevent such thefts in the future, since the storage areas are located away from residential zones and public movement.

The stolen gates, purchased in 2011, are worth lakhs of rupees. Efforts are underway to trace the culprits, and strict action has been promised against those responsible.