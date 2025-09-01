Tuesday, September 2, 2025
HomeCityJournalists Honored for Outstanding Media Service
City

Journalists Honored for Outstanding Media Service

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
0
92

CH NEWS

Veteran journalist S. Naganna was felicitated by the Karnataka Working Journalists’ Association (KWJA) for his remarkable contributions to journalism. The felicitation coincided with his honorary doctorate recognition from Tumakuru University. Speaking at the event, CS Shadakshari, president of the State Government Employees’ Association, emphasized the challenges faced by credible journalism in today’s social media-driven era and stressed the need for responsible reporting.

H.B. Madangouda, honorary secretary of the Kannada Sahitya Parishad, lauded Naganna for elevating Prajapragati newspaper’s reputation and bringing Tumakuru into prominence through his relentless service. KWJA state president Shivananda Tagadur highlighted Naganna’s dedication in transforming a district-level publication into a respected state-level newspaper.

During the event, KWJA also recognized investigative journalist Girish Linganna with a Datta Nidhi Award for scientific reporting. Senior journalists and office bearers from across Karnataka attended to honor the contributions of these media stalwarts. Expressing gratitude, Naganna encouraged fellow journalists to uphold professional integrity despite growing challenges.

Previous article
Govt reshuffles officers across Bengaluru bodies
Next article
98 Crest Gates of Varada River Barrage Stolen in Haveri
Cityhilights
Cityhilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.