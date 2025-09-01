Journalists Honored for Outstanding Media Service

CH NEWS

Veteran journalist S. Naganna was felicitated by the Karnataka Working Journalists’ Association (KWJA) for his remarkable contributions to journalism. The felicitation coincided with his honorary doctorate recognition from Tumakuru University. Speaking at the event, CS Shadakshari, president of the State Government Employees’ Association, emphasized the challenges faced by credible journalism in today’s social media-driven era and stressed the need for responsible reporting.

H.B. Madangouda, honorary secretary of the Kannada Sahitya Parishad, lauded Naganna for elevating Prajapragati newspaper’s reputation and bringing Tumakuru into prominence through his relentless service. KWJA state president Shivananda Tagadur highlighted Naganna’s dedication in transforming a district-level publication into a respected state-level newspaper.

During the event, KWJA also recognized investigative journalist Girish Linganna with a Datta Nidhi Award for scientific reporting. Senior journalists and office bearers from across Karnataka attended to honor the contributions of these media stalwarts. Expressing gratitude, Naganna encouraged fellow journalists to uphold professional integrity despite growing challenges.