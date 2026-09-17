Bidadi farmers announce road blockade, hunger strike

CH NEWS

BENGALURU

Farmers from Bidadi and surrounding villages have announced a road blockade and an indefinite hunger strike at the Byramangala protest site from September 21, demanding a written government order protecting their land from acquisition.

The protesters said they would block the Harohalli and Bidadi roads and continue their agitation until they receive an official order on government letterhead, issued either by the deputy commissioner or the Chief Minister’s Office.

Shwetha, a farmer from Hosahalli, said the protesters were no longer seeking further discussions and wanted a written assurance from the government.

“Until the written order copy reaches us, we will not stop the protest,” she said.

The farmers alleged that landowners were being pressured to surrender their properties through family disputes, threats of legal action and rumours about compensation. They claimed that, in some families, individuals were allegedly approached and asked to persuade relatives to give up their land or face complaints.

The protesters also alleged that farmers were being told they could receive Rs 2.25 crore if they surrendered their land immediately, while those resisting would receive only Rs 1.5 crore. They attributed the alleged tactics to people linked to officials of the Greater Bengaluru Development Authority (GBDA).

The farmers said the government had publicly stated that landowners could either surrender their land or retain it, but alleged that pressure continued at the local level.

They also claimed that houses belonging to some farmers had been included in acquisition notifications and that some landowners were allegedly told their houses could be protected if they surrendered agricultural land.

Organisers said at least 1,000 people, including around 500 women, are expected to participate in the agitation.