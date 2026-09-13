Shah to inaugurate Hindi Diwas meet

Mumbai

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address the inaugural session of Hindi Diwas 2026 and the sixth All India Official Language Conference in Mumbai on Monday, bringing together political leaders, scholars, writers and senior government officials for a two-day programme focused on Hindi and India’s linguistic traditions.

The event, organised by the Department of Official Language under the Ministry of Home Affairs, will underline Hindi’s relationship with Maharashtra’s diverse linguistic, cultural and literary heritage, an official statement said. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, Members of Parliament and distinguished guests from several fields are expected to attend.

During the inaugural session, Shah will present the Rajbhasha Gaurav and Rajbhasha Kirti Awards for 2025–26. The honours recognise institutions and individuals for outstanding work and significant contributions to the promotion and use of the Official Language.

The conference will also see the launch of several books and publications, including a special commemorative issue of Rajbhasha Bharati dedicated to the National Song Vande Mataram. Other publications include Bharatiya Gyan Tantra: Srot aur Swaroop, Shiv Anadi Hain, Anant Hain, and Andheron Se Ujalon Tak, featuring writings by prison inmates.

A special discussion on Vande Mataram will be among the key attractions. Joydeep Chattopadhyay, a fifth-generation descendant of Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, who wrote the National Song, will make a special appearance.

The programme will also feature a session on the role of Town Official Language Implementation Committees, known as TOLICs or NARAKAS. The event will encourage wider participation.