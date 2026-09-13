Modi meets Kazakhstan Prez Tokayev

New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a bilateral meeting with Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Secretary (West) at the Ministry of External Affairs Sibi George and other senior officials were present during the meeting.

The two leaders exchanged warm greetings before the talks, with Modi also meeting members of the Kazakh delegation accompanying Tokayev. The meeting came as India hosts the two-day 18th BRICS Summit as chair for 2026.

The summit has brought together leaders of BRICS member countries, partner nations, outreach invitees and heads of international organisations in New Delhi. Earlier on Sunday, Modi and Tokayev joined other leaders for a family photograph at Bharat Mandapam.

Tokayev had arrived in New Delhi on Saturday to participate in the summit and was received at the airport by Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar.

The Ministry of External Affairs described India and Kazakhstan as having a robust strategic partnership based on strong cultural and people-to-people ties. Tokayev also attended a gala dinner hosted by Modi for visiting leaders at Bharat Mandapam on Saturday evening.

The BRICS member countries unanimously adopted the New Delhi Declaration on Saturday. The declaration commended India’s hosting of the Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue segment and said the country’s chairship had provided “new impetus” to strengthening international cooperation and solidarity.

The declaration also reaffirmed the bloc’s commitment to mutual respect, sovereign equality, solidarity, openness, inclusiveness, collaboration and consensus.