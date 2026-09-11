Yamal surpasses Mbappe in Champions League records

New Delhi

Lamine Yamal stole the spotlight in the opening matchweek of the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League, helping Barcelona begin their campaign with a convincing 5-1 victory over Feyenoord. The Spanish youngster scored one goal and provided two assists, setting a new teenage record for goal contributions in the competition.

Yamal has now recorded 23 Champions League goal contributions, including 12 goals and 11 assists. His latest performance saw him move past Kylian Mbappe, who had registered 20 goal contributions as a teenager. At just 19, Yamal continues to establish himself as one of European football’s most exciting young stars.

Bayern Munich also reached a major milestone during matchweek one. Their 5-0 victory over Bodo/Glimt took their Champions League goal tally to 904, making them only the second club in the history of the competition to cross the 900-goal mark. Real Madrid remain first with 1,139 goals.

Harry Kane continued his remarkable scoring form for Bayern by finding the net against Bodo/Glimt. The England striker has now scored in eight consecutive Champions League appearances. He became only the fourth player to achieve the feat, joining Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski and Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Manchester United also made a winning return to the Champions League after a two-year absence, defeating debutants Sabah 4-0. Despite the heavy defeat, the Azerbaijani club created a unique record by starting 11 players of 11 different nationalities.

Real Madrid defeated Inter Milan 2-1, with Mbappe and Federico Valverde scoring. Mbappe’s goal moved him level with Raul Gonzalez as the joint fifth-highest scorer in Champions League history. Only Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski and Karim Benzema have scored more goals in the competition.