F4 Indian Championship to open 2026 racing festival

Coimbatore

The F4 Indian Championship is set to flag off the 2026 Indian Racing Festival in Coimbatore, marking the beginning of another season of competitive single-seater motorsport in the country.

The championship, conducted under FIA Formula 4 regulations, provides young drivers with an important platform to develop their racing careers. The Indian F4 series has been organised by Racing Promotions Pvt Ltd and has featured prominently as part of the country’s growing motorsport ecosystem.

The 2026 festival is expected to bring together promising Indian and international drivers, with the competition offering a pathway towards higher levels of single-seater racing. The F4 Indian Championship was launched in 2023, with the series designed to help emerging racers gain experience in professional circuit racing.

The championship has previously produced drivers such as Cooper Webster, Aqil Alibhai and Shane Chandaria as champions. Chennai Turbo Riders won the inaugural drivers’ title with Webster in 2023, while Alibhai and Chandaria claimed the championship in 2024 and 2025 respectively.

Coimbatore’s Kari Motor Speedway has been an important venue for Indian F4 racing in recent seasons, hosting multiple championship rounds. The circuit has also featured in the Indian Racing League calendar, strengthening its role in the country’s motorsport scene.

The opening round is expected to set the tone for the 2026 Indian Racing Festival, with drivers looking to make an early mark in the championship. The event will also provide fans an opportunity to watch young racing talent compete in high-speed single-seater machinery as Indian motorsport continues to expand.