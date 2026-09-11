Manchester derby rivalry fuels Maguire ahead of City clash

New Delhi

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has said losing to Manchester City at Old Trafford hurts deeply, as he reflected on the importance of the Manchester derby ahead of Sunday’s clash. United will host City at Old Trafford on September 13.

Maguire said defeats in rivalry matches are especially painful when they happen at home in front of supporters. He compared the fixture with United’s rivalry against Liverpool and said players are eager to return to action and put such defeats behind them. “It hurts for a while,” Maguire said, stressing the importance of winning the next game.

The England international also recalled his first Manchester derby in 2019, when United defeated City at the Etihad Stadium. Maguire, who captained United that day, said leading the team out and securing an away victory was a special experience because of what the result meant to the supporters.

He also remembered United’s dramatic comeback victory in the 2024 derby. City had taken the lead before United turned the game around, with Amad Diallo scoring a late winner. Maguire described the victory as a memorable moment, saying there was no better feeling than winning a match with a last-minute goal.

Maguire further recalled playing a full match despite medical advice to limit his playing time to 60 minutes after returning from injury. He said the adrenaline and desire to help the team kept him on the pitch. With City having dominated English football in recent years, Maguire believes United have enough quality and squad depth to compete with their local rivals and produce a strong performance on Sunday.