Captive Coal Output Rises Five Per Cent

Intro: Captive coal mines are maintaining growth despite monsoon challenges, with higher production and dispatch strengthening India’s domestic coal supply.

New Delhi

India’s captive coal mines have produced 68.98 million tonnes (MT) up to September 10 in the current financial year, marking a five per cent year-on-year increase over the 65.78 MT recorded during the corresponding period last year, the Coal Ministry said on Friday.

The increase amounts to an additional 3.2 MT of production and comes on a strong base, with output in the comparable period of FY 2025-26 itself 10.12 per cent higher than the preceding year. The ministry said the growth was achieved during the first five months of FY 2026-27, including the monsoon period, when mining and coal evacuation face operational challenges.

Dispatch performance has also improved. Captive mines dispatched 75.68 MT during the period, compared with 71.43 MT a year earlier, registering 5.94 per cent growth and an increase of 4.25 MT.

Production is expected to accelerate further as the monsoon recedes. Between September 1 and 10, captive mines produced 4.12 MT and dispatched 4.21 MT, according to provisional figures.

Capacity expansion is also underway. Nine captive and commercial mines are expected to begin production during FY 2026-27, with a combined peak rated capacity of 20.67 MT. Three mines, representing 7.51 MT of peak capacity, have already started production this year, while six more are expected to commence operations soon.

The ministry expects captive-mine production to cross 190 MT in FY 2026-27. Together with commercial mines, output from the two segments is projected to exceed 228 MT. Captive and commercial mines currently account for about 21 per cent of India’s total domestic coal production.